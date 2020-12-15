Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports juvenile Nadia Serecer Missing again

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports that juvenile Nadia Serecer, age 15, was located in Nashville on November 25th, however her caretakers have reported her missing again.

Serecer was last seen on Monday December 14th, 2020. She may be wearing a black sweater and black sweat pants.

She could be traveling with a 19-year male named Aaron who drives a red Nissan Sentra. She is believed to be in the Clarksville or Nashville area.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 or Investigator Shelby Largent at 931-648-0611 ext. 13418; submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App; or call 911.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

