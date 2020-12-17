|
APSU Football signs Three during Early Signing Period
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head football coach Scotty Walden put his first touches on the Governors’ future under his leadership Wednesday, adding three players to the fall 2021 roster during the opening of the early signing period.
Next fall, joining the Governors are linebacker Jackson Griner, of Columbus, Georgia; safety Denver Parker, of Bridgeton, Missouri; and offensive lineman Harrison Wilkes, of Germantown, Tennessee.
Fall 2021 Signee Biographies
Jackson Griner
Scotty Walden‘s Thoughts on Griner:
“Jackson is one of the most versatile players in our class. He has played about every position on the field. This knowledge gives him a ton of understanding of how offenses are trying to attack us and will increase his ability to anticipate things before they happen. On top of that, he can run sideline to sideline. He has a great frame and is long. He will be able to cut loose and disrupt throwing lanes for the opposing team.”
Denver Parker
Scotty Walden‘s Thoughts on Parker:
“Denver is an outstanding downhill safety. He is a winner who comes from a winning program at DeSmet. His game will translate well to our defensive system, as he is a violent downhill player. We are excited about Denver’s upside and ability to help us build a dominant back end to our defense.”
Harrison Wilkes
Scotty Walden‘s Thoughts on Wilkes:
“Harrison is a Tennessee product that we feel can come in and be a quality offensive lineman for us. He is flat out nasty on the field. We love the way he finishes blocks and creates a new line of scrimmage. His size as a freshman will help him early. Combine that with his work ethic in the weight room, and Harrison has a ton of potential to be a dominant offensive lineman for us year in and year out.
APSU Football Fall 2021 Signing Class
