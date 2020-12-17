Clarksville area Pets of the Week for December 16th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of December 16th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Kora is a young female coonhound mix. She is spayed and her vaccinations are up to date. Kora is a very happy girl who makes you smile.

Trip is a beautiful young female domestic short hair with unusual colors. She is litter box trained and her vaccinations are current. Trip would make a wonderful companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 Nortn Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Caroline is a 3-year-old, 25-pound spayed female dachshund/pit bull terrier mix. She is house and crate trained, and gets along well with other dogs. She is a very laid-back girl who will happily relax on her bed or next to you. She loves to run and play and her favorite treat is peanut butter. She is a smart girl who learns fast. Caroline does well with adults and with older children.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfin-er.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Cupcake is a beautiful 2-year-old female calico mix who is as sweet as her name. She is very shy but she loves to be stroked. We are eager for her to find a home so she can feel again the happiness of living with her very own family. Cupcake is vetted, spayed, and litter trained.

Find her at PetSmart on weekends or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Theodore is a young male domestic shorthair. He and his brother Alvin were adopted a while back but their owner recently had medical issues and can no longer care for them. Theodore and Alvin take a little time to warm up to new people but are very loving and affectionate once they get used to their new environment. They are neutered, fully vetted and litter box trained.

Find them through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shemp is a 5-year-old neutered male American Staffordshire terrier who graduated from socialization and obedience training. He is fully vetted, house trained, and knows some basic commands. Shemp is energetic and loves to play. This handsome boy loves people and would make an excellent companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Atlas is an adult neutered male pit bull terrier mix with a beautiful brindle coat. He is energetic and has done well with children but may need to be watched around little ones due to his excitement. He does well with most dogs and is eager to please. He is house and crate trained. Atlas is heart worm positive and his treatment is being paid for.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Ms. Lady is a 1-year-old, 18-pound spayed female Jack Russell terrier/dachshund mix. She is fully vetted and house trained. Ms. Lady gets along well with other animals and loves sitting on the couch or laying in the bed next to you. She is a very sweet and affectionate girl.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Josie is a 1-2-year-old medium size female hound mix. She is house trained and is a huge love bug. Josie has a very sweet demeanor. This beautiful girl likes to jump and would do best in a home without small children.

Find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

Related Stories

Sections

Topics