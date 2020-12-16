Tennessee National Guard soldiers compete at Sniper Competition

Nashville, TN – Two members of the Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment competed at the 50th Winston P. Wilson Sniper Championship and the 30th Annual Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center December 4th-10th, 2020, at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center in Barling, AR.

Staff Sgt. Anthony McAlister and Cpl. Joseph Stainback from Detachment 1, Headquarters Troop, 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, competed in the sniper championships for the first time this year.

The Winston P. Wilson Sniper Championship is an annual, week-long event featuring the best snipers in the country from the Army, National Guard, Air Force and Marine Corps. This year, 23 teams from 22 states competed in the advanced sniper training.

These marksmanship championships offer snipers an opportunity to test their sniper skills and weapon systems in a battle-focused environment. The goal is to test sniper teams’ field craft and marksmanship abilities while competitors utilize problem solving skills, communication skills and their physical prowess.

“It was definitely a humbling experience,” said McAlister. “It’s going to be a good tool to take back. All the matches here are going to help us improve as a section and to train and be a lethal part of the military.”

Utilizing their experiences from the competition, the Tennessee Guardsmen will take this training and skills back to their unit and share their knowledge, further increasing the unit’s readiness. Both Soldiers are currently members of the 278th, an armored brigade combat team that is the largest Army unit in Tennessee, spanning the entire state.

“The value of the training being administered is off the charts,” said Master Sgt. Michael Brumer, Tennessee State Marksmanship Coordinator. “Our Soldiers have a chance to come home and spread their newfound knowledge throughout their unit and the rest of the Tennessee National Guard.”

