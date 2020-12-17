Austin Peay State University, Cumberland School of Law Formalize 3+3 Partnership

Birmingham, AL – Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law and Austin Peay State University (APSU) in Clarksville, Tennessee, have partnered to offer Austin Peay State University undergraduate students an accelerated bachelor’s to J.D. program.

This partnership, more commonly known as a 3+3 partnership, creates a pathway for students to receive a bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay State University and a law degree from Cumberland in six years of study, rather than the traditional seven.

This partnership, solidifying the relationship that already exists between the two schools, was formalized in a virtual signing event December 9th, 2020.

“I’m very excited about this [partnership] and what this means for our students,” said APSU Interim President Dannelle Whiteside. “You will see, at Cumberland, that our students are special. They are highly motivated, intellectually curious, tenacious, persistent, and really know how to get the job done. I think they will make excellent law students and will eventually make excellent lawyers.”

Whiteside added that the program will be transformative to the students’ lives as this accelerated model will allow them to save a year of expenses toward the pursuit of a legal education.

Austin Peay State University students who have completed three-fourths of their undergraduate coursework required for a bachelor’s degree will be eligible for admission to Cumberland. After the student successfully completes the first year of the J.D. program, Austin Peay State University will award the student the appropriate bachelor’s degree. Then, when the student completes the requirements for the J.D., the student will be awarded the degree from Cumberland.

The partnership, in addition to being a great benefit for highly motivated students, solidifies Cumberland School of Law’s historic foundation. Cumberland School of Law was founded at Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee, in 1847, making it one of the oldest law schools in the country.

“I am particularly excited about this relationship with Austin Peay because of Cumberland’s historic roots in Tennessee,” said Cumberland School of Law Dean Corky Strickland. “This partnership really means a lot to us to be able to maintain our heritage and relationship with Tennesseans.”

