|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health reports 8,376 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, December 18th, 2020 Newer: Tennessee Department of Health Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Reporting Dashboard »
APSU Women’s Tennis adds Yu-Hua Cheng for Fall 2021
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s tennis coach Ross Brown is pleased to welcome Yu-Hua Cheng of New City Taipei, Taiwan, to Clarksville for the 2021-22 academic year.
Cheng prepped at Taipei Municipal Nangang Vocational High School, where she helped lead her team to a National High School Team Championship in 2020.
In 2019, Cheng was elected to represent Taiwan in the Junior Fed Cup. In the Asia/Oceania Qualifying Group, Cheng clinched a victory for Taiwain with a win over No. 1 seeded Australia, advancing her team to the 2019 Junior Fed Cup World Group. In Lake Nona, Florida, at the Junior Fed Cup World Group, Cheng only competed in doubles action and picked up wins over Serbia and South Korea.
“Yu-Hua is a very talented player and has had very good results in international competition throughout Asia and Australia,” said Brown. “We see her making an immediate impact as a freshman not only in singles, but we are confident she will add valuable depth and experience in doubles. Yu-Hua is very personable, and we see her fitting into our culture well.”
Cheng reached a career-high International Tennis Federation World Junior ranking of 557 a week before she turned 15. She also has a career-high Universal Tennis Ranking of 9.69 in singles play.
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Sports, APSU Tennis, APSU Women's Tennis, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Lady Govs, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Ross Brown, Taiwan, Yu-Hua Cheng
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed