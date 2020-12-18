Blanchfield Army Community Hospital releases Winter Holiday Outpatient Schedule

|
December 18, 2020 |
Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient and specialty services will have modified hours this holiday season.
The hospital remains open 24/7 for emergency services, inpatient care, and labor and delivery services. Please see the charts below for clarification of outpatient services offered over the holidays.
After COVID Triage and Clinic hours, if you suspect you may have acquired COVID-19 Coronavirus and need medical advice, call 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677, option 4 for the Military Health System Advice Line.
BACH Holiday Schedule
|
BACH
Family/Retiree service
|
Thursday, Dec.
24
Christmas Eve
|
Friday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day
|
Thursday, Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve
|
Friday, Jan. 1 New Year’s Day
|
COVID Clinic and
Triage Line
|
Open 7 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|
Closed
|
Open 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|
Closed
|
Air Assault Family, Byrd Family, Gold Army and Young Eagle Medical Homes
|
Closed (executive order federal holiday)
|
Holiday Closed
|
Open normal hours All Family Medical Homes receive care at Screaming Eagle Medical Home (Medical Office Building One, next to Tennova Hospital)
|
Holiday Closed
|
Screaming Eagle Medical Home
|
Closed (executive order federal holiday)
|
Holiday Closed
|
Open normal hours
|
Holiday Closed
|
BACH Soldier service
|
Thursday, Dec. 24
|
Friday, Dec. 25
|
Thursday, Dec. 31
|
Friday, Jan. 1
|
Byrd Soldier Medical Home
|
Closed (executive order federal holiday)
|
Holiday Closed
|
Closed – All Soldiers receive care at
LaPointe
|
Holiday Closed
|
Campbell Army Airfield Soldier
Clinic
|
Closed (executive order federal holiday)
|
Holiday Closed
|
Closed – All Soldiers receive care at
LaPointe
|
Holiday Closed
|
LaPointe Soldier Medical Home
|
Closed (executive order federal holiday)
|
Holiday Closed
|
Open normal hours
|
Holiday Closed
|
BACH Specialty services
|
Thursday, Dec. 24
|
Friday, Dec. 25
|
Thursday, Dec. 31
|
Friday, Jan. 1
|
BACH Physical Therapy
|
Closed (executive order federal holiday)
|
Holiday Closed
|
Open normal hours
|
Holiday Closed
|
Byrd Physical Therapy
|
Closed (executive order federal holiday)
|
Holiday Closed
|
Closed
|
Holiday Closed
|
LaPointe Physical Therapy
|
Closed (executive order federal holiday)
|
Holiday Closed
|
Open normal hours
|
Holiday Closed
|
Adult Behavioral Health
|
Closed (executive order federal holiday)
|
Holiday Closed
|
All Adult services consolidates to BACH’s E Building’s Multidisciplinary Clinic
|
Holiday Closed
|
Child and Family Behavioral Health
|
Closed (executive order federal holiday)
|
Holiday Closed
|
Open normal hours
|
Holiday Closed
|
Lab Outpatient services
|
Closed (executive order federal holiday)
|
Holiday Closed
|
Open normal hours
|
Holiday Closed
|
Medical Specialties
|
Closed (executive order federal holiday)
|
Holiday Closed
|
Closed
|
Holiday Closed
|
Surgical Services
|
Open for emergency services
|
Holiday Closed
|
Open for emergency services
|
Holiday Closed
|
Women’s Health
Clinic
|
Closed (executive
order federal holiday)
|
Holiday Closed
|
Open normal hours
|
Holiday Closed
|
Emergency Center/Inpatient
services
|
Open 24/7
|
Open 24/7
|
Open 24/7
|
Open 24/7
|
Main Hospital Pharmacy
|
Closed (executive order federal holiday)
|
Holiday Closed
|
Closed – prescriptions available at Town
Center Pharmacy
|
Holiday Closed
|
Town Center
Pharmacy
|
Closed (executive
order federal holiday)
|
Holiday Closed
|
Open 8 a.m. until
5 p.m.
|
Holiday Closed
To reach the Triage team for COVID-related health concerns, utilize TRICARE Online Secure Messaging portal and select a web visit, which will allow patients to complete a COVID-screening questionnaire at their own convenience rather than by phone via the COVID-Triage Line.
After the questionnaire is completed, COVID-Triage Nurses will contact you via a secure message or phone the following business day. This will reduce patients wait time on the phone especially during high call volume. Beneficiaries should call 911 if they experience difficulty breathing or any other medical emergency.
LaPointe Soldier Medical Home pharmacy, radiology, audiology, optometry and laboratory services will follow the same schedule as their medical home during the holiday schedule. Patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am to 4:30pm.
With services from TRICARE® Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com, you can schedule web visits with your doctor, book appointments, communicate with the COVID-Triage Nurses, request and review lab and test results, email your doctor a question, request medication refills, or request a referral. To register for online services, visit your care team administrator.
