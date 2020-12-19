101st Airborne Division Soldiers receive Honors above Army-Wide Rate

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) recently completed Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge training and testing, during which the division performed above the Army-wide benchmark for both awards.

The 101st Airborne Divison’s pass rate for the ESB was 25 percent. Army-wide pass rates hover between 12 to 18 percent, according to the ESB test management office, with statistics updated as new training events are conducted.

EIB pass rates also outperformed the average, at 27 percent. Average EIB rates are similar to ESB rates.

The division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team and 2nd Brigade Combat Team trained and tested for the awards in November and December. December 17th was the final day of testing.

“For the Soldiers earning the EIB or the ESB, it helps them stand apart from their peers,” said Sgt. 1st Class David Campbell, planning noncommissioned officer-in-charge for 2nd Brigade’s events. “Junior Soldiers will take the skills they practiced and be able to apply them throughout their careers.”

“As for the unit the Soldiers go back to, they gain the benefit of a more lethal Soldier that in turn helps the unit prepare for upcoming training,” said Campbell.

The EIB and ESB are voluntary honors which Soldiers can attempt to earn through a rigorous, hands-on training and testing process. The tests are conducted by units across the Army, with oversight from professional teams who ensure standards are uniform.

