Tennessee Governor Bill Lee releases Statement Regarding First Lady Maria Lee Positive COVID-19 Test

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:

“Maria began exhibiting mild symptoms of COVID-19 and it was confirmed this afternoon that she has tested positive. I am feeling well with no symptoms and have tested negative for COVID-19,” stated Governor Lee.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I will be quarantining at the Governor’s Residence and still plan to address Tennesseans about the COVID-19 surge tomorrow at 7:00pm CT,” Governor Lee said.

Govember Lee will deliver a statewide address to Tennesseans regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus surge on Sunday, December 20th, 2020 at 7:00pm CT. Governor Lee’s remarks will be broadcast on Facebook and YouTube.

