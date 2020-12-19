Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Tennessee Governor Bill Lee releases Statement Regarding First Lady Maria Lee Positive COVID-19 Test

December 19, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee State GovernmentNashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:

“Maria began exhibiting mild symptoms of COVID-19 and it was confirmed this afternoon that she has tested positive. I am feeling well with no symptoms and have tested negative for COVID-19,” stated Governor Lee.

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee

“Out of an abundance of caution, I will be quarantining at the Governor’s Residence and still plan to address Tennesseans about the COVID-19 surge tomorrow at 7:00pm CT,” Governor Lee said.

Govember Lee will deliver a statewide address to Tennesseans regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus surge on Sunday, December 20th, 2020 at 7:00pm CT. Governor Lee’s remarks will be broadcast on Facebook and YouTube


