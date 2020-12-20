Clarksville-Montgomery County may see Patchy Dense Fog Developing Tonight

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service reports that areas of dense fog have developed this evening in Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee, with some areas seeing visibility drop below a half mile at times.

If traveling this evening and overnight, use caution as visibility can change quickly in a short distance.

Reduce speed, allow for plenty of distance between you and other vehicles, and use low beams if possible.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

