Lamar Alexander reports Senate Confirms Beth Harwell to Serve on TVA Board of Directors

Lamar Alexander says Beth Harwell understands TVA’s mission to continue to provide cheap, clean, reliable electricity throughout the Tennessee Valley region

Washington, D.C. – United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) released the following statement today after he voted for and the Senate confirmed Beth Harwell to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Board of Directors:

“I’m delighted Beth Harwell has been confirmed to serve on the TVA Board of Directors. Beth is one of our state’s most distinguished citizens. Throughout her time in the Tennessee House of Representatives, and as Speaker of the House, Beth has worked with the TVA on several issues.”

“She understands how important it is for TVA to continue to provide cheap, clean, reliable electricity for homes and businesses throughout the seven-state Tennessee Valley region.”

Senator Alexander continued: “TVA is a big and important institution. It is a $10 billion a year business. It serves the residents of seven states by providing cheap, reliable electricity. In my opinion, TVA has been on a good track for the last few years.”

“The scoreboard for TVA is in rates, and according to TVA, its residential rates are in the cheapest 25 percent of residential rates and its business rates are in the cheapest 10 percent of business rates in the country.”

Related Stories

Sections

Topics