Marsha Blackburn Report: COVID-19 Vaccine Progress in Tennessee

Washington, D.C. – Tennessee is a strong leader in the fight against COVID-19 Coronavirus. This week in Lebanon, I joined Cold Chain Technology for the launch of their new manufacturing and distribution facility in our great state.

With their help, Tennessee will lead the nation in distributing the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine. Already, the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being administered to frontline caregivers at hospitals across the state.

In addition, the FedEx Memphis hub has been instrumental in distributing the vaccine.

Continuing To Support Our Live Entertainment Industry

The live entertainment industry has been decimated by the pandemic at no fault of their own. They were amongst the first to be affected and they will be among the last to recover. In this time of fear and uncertainty, it is important that we do not abandon these creators who lift our spirits.

For months now, I have been leading bipartisan efforts to support our entertainment industry. You can read more about my work here.

This week I also had Grammy award winning producer Joe West on ‘Unmuted with Marsha’ to talk about his lively career in music and how the pandemic has impacted our creative community in Tennessee.

Chinese Espionage Threatens American Security

We’ve all heard that Chinese agents promote propaganda through Confucius Institutes and sister city partnerships, but this week, reports revealed the depth of Chinese Communist Party’s spy operations. Chinese spies were identified as part of a decades-long operation to infiltrate the United States consulate in Shanghai.

We must put an end to Chinese espionage and hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable.

Confirming Judges

The Senate has confirmed 233 Article III judges appointed under the leadership of President Donald Trump. This includes three Supreme Court Justices, 54 circuit court judges, 173 district court judges, and three Court of International Trade judges.

Recently, we confirmed two new district court judges for the Eastern District of Tennessee. Congratulations to Katherine Crytzer who will be serving in Knoxville and Chuck Atchley who will be serving in Chattanooga.

Marsha’s Roundup

I joined Shannon Bream to talk about the calls for a Special Counsel to investigate Hunter Biden and the treatment of conservative women by mainstream media.

I spoke with Harris Faulkner about the Senate hearing on election security and the Hunter Biden probe.

I joined Varney&Co to share my thoughts about the COVID-19 relief package and Hunter Biden’s ties to Communist China.

I took to the Senate floor to discuss the pandemic’s impact on Tennesseeans.

I discussed with Shannon Bream the ways China’s communist government threatens our national security.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

Information from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

Stay In Touch

As a reminder, you can reach any of my six offices in Tennessee to share a concern or request assistance with a federal agency.

Due to the pandemic, our office will not be receiving tickets to the Presidential Inaugural ceremony on January 20.

Be sure to follow my work on behalf of Tennesseans on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshablackburn

Twitter: @MarshaBlackburn

Instagram: @MarshaBlackburn

My Best,



Marsha

