Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announces North Pole Story Time

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is proud to announce an exclusive contract with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and Jenny the Elf for a special holiday story time reading.

Despite a busy holiday schedule, each North Pole resident agreed to read their favorite book to the residents of Clarksville-Montgomery County and Tennessee.

Story time will be streamed live on the official Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page during the following times:

Schedule

Jenny the Elf – December 21st at 7:00pm

– December 21st at 7:00pm Mrs. Claus – December 22nd at 7:00om

– December 22nd at 7:00om Santa Claus – December 23rd at 7:00pm

Gather the kids, make some hot chocolate, pop some popcorn, and join us for an extra special Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office North Pole Story Time.

