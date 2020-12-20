|
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announces North Pole Story Time
Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is proud to announce an exclusive contract with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and Jenny the Elf for a special holiday story time reading.
Despite a busy holiday schedule, each North Pole resident agreed to read their favorite book to the residents of Clarksville-Montgomery County and Tennessee.
Story time will be streamed live on the official Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page during the following times:
Schedule
Gather the kids, make some hot chocolate, pop some popcorn, and join us for an extra special Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office North Pole Story Time.
