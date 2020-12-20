Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announces North Pole Story Time

December 20, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is proud to announce an exclusive contract with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and Jenny the Elf for a special holiday story time reading.

Despite a busy holiday schedule, each North Pole resident agreed to read their favorite book to the residents of Clarksville-Montgomery County and Tennessee.

Story time will be streamed live on the official Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page during the following times:

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office holiday story time reading with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and Jenny the Elf kicks off Monday.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office holiday story time reading with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and Jenny the Elf kicks off Monday.

Schedule

  • Jenny the Elf – December 21st at 7:00pm
  • Mrs. Claus – December 22nd at 7:00om
  • Santa Claus – December 23rd at 7:00pm

Gather the kids, make some hot chocolate, pop some popcorn, and join us for an extra special Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office North Pole Story Time.


Sections

Arts and Leisure

Topics

, , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives