Tennessee Women’s Basketball drops UNCG Sunday, 66-40
Knoxville, TN – The Tennessee Lady Vols picked up their fourth home win of the season on Sunday, toppling UNCG in Thompson-Boling Arena, 66-40.
Tennessee (5-1) was led by senior Kasiyahna Kushkituah who finished with a season-high 13 points and four rebounds. Scoring and minutes were evenly spread amongst the Lady Vols with all 11 active players contributing at least two points to the victory and seven contributing five or more points.
Every UT player saw at least 13 minutes of playing time, with the reserves netting valuable experience with the SEC schedule approaching.
UNCG (1-7) was led by Tori Powell who logged 16 points and four rebounds. Lily Izundu and Excellanxt Greer each pitched in six points.
Tennessee wasted no time getting on the board, winning the tip and going up 2-0 off a Rennia Davis layup just seven seconds into the competition.
Davis followed it up with five more points before the media timeout, putting the Lady Vols up 7-3 with 4:35 remaining in the quarter. Immediately following the break,
Destiny Salary came up with a steal that resulted in a Kushkituah layup in transition, setting off seven unanswered points before Izundu hit a jumper in the closing seconds of the quarter to make the score to 14-5, UT.
The teams traded baskets through the middle of the quarter until Davis, Tess Darby and Salary combined to fuel an 8-2 run that put UT up by 15 with 54 second left in the half. CeCe Crudup managed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer, pulling UNCG within 12 at 31-19 at the break.
Lockdown Defense
Box Score
UNCG 40, Tennessee 66
Up Next for Tennessee Women’s Basketball
Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team will return to action on Monday, December 28th, hosting Lipscomb in a 7:00pm contest that will be available for streaming on SECN+.
