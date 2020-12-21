Clarksville’s Customs House Museum January 2021 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science and history.

Some of the events in January at the Museum are: Life Work: The Art of Juliette Aristides, Audry Deal-McEver: Botanical Extravagance, Lisa Jennings: Coming Home, Jackets & Jerseys, and Museum Discovery Quest.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Life Work: The Art of Juliette Aristides

January 19th – March 31st | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Sponsored in part by Grand Illumination Radiant Sponsors Jacqueline & Ned Crouch

Seattle-based, realist artist Juliette Aristides teaches workshops both nationally and internationally. She also exhibits in solo and group shows nationally. Aristides is the author of several books, including Classical Drawing Atelier: A Contemporary Guide to Traditional Studio Practice and Lessons in Classical Painting.

She is Vice President and Co-founder of the Da Vinci Initiative. Her work has been featured in magazines such as Art Connoisseur, American Art Collector and others.

Audry Deal-McEver: Botanical Extravagance

January 7th– March 28th | Jostens Gallery

Over the past 6 years, ceramic artist Audry Deal-McEver has had work in over 40 solo and group exhibits across the U.S., including venues as diverse as the American Museum of Ceramic Art, the Reece Museum of Fine Art, the Nashville International Airport and various nature centers/botanical conservatories.

McEver currently teaches at Watkins College of Art, Design, and Film’s Community Education Program, workshop centers across the country and privately out of her home studio.

Lisa Jennings: Coming Home

January 27th – April 18th | Crouch Gallery

Sponsored in part by Grand Illumination Radiant Sponsor F&M Bank

The combination of creating with rock, paper and wood has been a magical journey for Lisa Jennings for over 20 years. Jennings started out with fibrous pre-dyed, colored papers and worked her way into tall sculptural forms that appear to come directly from the nature around her.

Jackets & Jerseys

Through March 21st | Hand Gallery

Jackets & Jerseys features basketball and football letter jackets and team shirts from Burt High School, Clarksville High and Vanderbilt, including some worn by Ted Young. Ted Young played forward at Vanderbilt before playing center/forward for the Isuzu team in Kawaski, Japan from 1983-1991. He was considered the most valuable player of this championship team.

Tennessee Watercolor Society 37th Annual Juried Exhibition Traveling Show

December 2nd – January 24th | Kimbrough Gallery

Sponsored in part by Grand Illumination Radiant Sponsors Margo & Jeff Purvis

Active since 1971, the Tennessee Watercolor Society (TnWS) is a membership organization dedicated to elevating the stature of watercolor painting and educating the public about the significance of the art form as an important, creative and permanent medium. This exhibit features 30 paintings from the annual juried show.

Anne Goetze: Pray to Love

Through January 17th | Orgain, Crouch & Bruner Galleries

Sponsored in part by Grand Illumination Radiant Sponsors B&V Inc.

What began as a trip to Annecy, France, where her aunt was a nun, has grown into a traveling exhibition of inspired works for painter Anne Goetze. Pray to Love includes a dozen pieces with captions written by nuns and a film by Nathan Collie. Goetze says of her story, “Through their lives they have shown me, and the world, where true freedom really exists…it lies deep in the soul. Freedom comes from within.”

Tools of the Trade

Through January 7th | Memory Lane

Displayed in Memory Lane on the Museum’s lower level, this exhibit features farm tools from days past. Come see tools from the Museum’s permanent collection that would have been used on working farms both big and small.

Custom House Museum Programs

Museum Discovery Quest

Free with paid admission or membership | Developed for school-age children Free Take It N’ Make It Activity

Museum Discovery Quests are self-guided adventures that offer a fun exploration through the Museum. Kids can experience exhibits and artifacts in new and entertaining ways that pique their curiosity and captivate their attention. The theme changes regularly. Bonus: Complete the MDQ and receive a free Take It N’ Make It activity packet to create a fun project at home.

Museum Events

Gallery Talk

Wednesday, January 13th | 12:15pm

Orgain, Crouch & Bruner Galleries Free with paid admission or membership

Join Exhibits Curator Terri Jordan and exhibiting artist Anne Goetze to discuss the exhibition Pray to Love, Goetze’s series of mixed media work.

Huff & Puff Express Model Trains: Snowflake Special

Exhibit open daily | Volunteer Train Crew members run trains Sundays, 1:00pm–4:00pm and Wednesdays, 10:00am–12:00pm

Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region transformed into a winter wonderland with a snow-covered backdrop and trains flying past toy shops, ice skaters and hot cocoa-drinkers. Interact with this miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season.

Seasons: The Museum Store

15% off All Holiday Merchandise

Offer expires January 15th, 2021

Get a head start—stock up and save on holiday gifts, cards and more!

Closures

The Museum will be closed on New Year’s Day: Friday, January 1st, 2021.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

