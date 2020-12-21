|
Roxy Regional Theatre cancels Movie Showings this week
Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre announces that due to the continued escalation of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 70 limiting public gatherings to ten (10) people, this evening’s screening of “Elf” and tomorrow’s screening of “White Christmas” have been cancelled.
Ticket holders have been contacted regarding refunds, but if you have any questions or concerns, please contact the box office via email at or at 931.645.7699 and we will get back with you as soon as possible.
We apologize for the inconvenience and the short notice, but the health and safety of you, our patrons, as well as our staff and our community as a whole, is our top priority.
Thank you so much for your understanding, patience and support during this challenging and unprecedented time. Please stay safe, follow every precaution and be well, and we look forward to seeing you back at the Roxy again soon.
Wishing you healthy and happy holidays and all the best in the new year!
About the Roxy Regional Theatre
The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.
For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org
