Clarksville City Court suspends In-Person Proceedings

Chief Justice extends Judicial State of Emergency

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville City Court has suspended all in-person judicial proceedings from December 28th until January 29th, 2021, in line with an updated order by the Tennessee Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020, Chief Justice Jeff Bivins extended his previously imposed state of emergency for the judicial branch and reinstated his suspension of all in-person activity until January 29th because of the resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak.

His updated order says all Tennessee courts will remain open during the outbreak, but they must suspend all in-person judicial proceedings, with a few exceptions. It encourages courts to conduct as much business as possible by use of telephone, teleconferencing, email, video conferencing or other means that do not involve in-person contact. The order applies to state and local Tennessee courts, including appellate, trial, general sessions, juvenile, and municipal courts.

Clarksville City Court will remain open during normal business hours to answer questions and reset court and hearing dates. The traffic schools will continue online under the direction of Clarksville Police. City Court will offer the use of Zoom video conferencing when practicable.

Reach the court at 931.648.4604 or by email at *protected email*

The court and most City of Clarksville offices will be closed Thursday, December 24th and Friday, December 25th to observe Christmas.

