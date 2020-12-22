|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Lamar Alexander reports Congress Set to End Surprise Medical Billing
Washington, D.C. – Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today said Congress is set to end the practice of surprise medical billing after it was announced that a bipartisan proposal to hold patients harmless from surprise bills and resolve payment disputes between providers and insurers will be included in broader government funding legislation that Congress will consider this week.
“It is time for Congress to make sure that patients don’t receive a surprise bill when they seek medical treatment,” Senator Alexander said. “Typically, one of five patients who go to an emergency room receives a surprise bill weeks later.”
“This practice has been especially damaging during COVID-19 when patients receive large unexpected bills weeks after they go to the emergency room. There will never be a broader bipartisan, bicameral solution to ending surprise medical billing and we should deal with it now. Patients cannot wait any longer,” stated Senator Alexander.
The proposal to end surprise medical billing will also allow approximately $18 billion in savings to be used to fully fund Community Health Centers, the National Health Service Corps, Teaching Health Centers Graduate Medical Education, and Special Diabetes Programs for three years.
The government funding legislation being considered by the Senate this week includes further provisions from the Lower Health Care Costs Act, which Alexander sponsored, including provisions to increase price transparency and lower prescription drug prices.
The bipartisan proposal was agreed to by House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-N.J.) and Ranking Member Greg Walden (R-Ore.), House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.) and Ranking Member Kevin Brady (R-Texas), House Education and Labor Committee Chairman Bobby Scott (D-Va.) and Ranking Member Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), and Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Ranking Member Patty Murray (D-Wash.).
The bipartisan, bicameral agreement protects patients and establishes a fair payment dispute process including:
SectionsPolitics
TopicsCongress, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Lamar Alexander, Surprise Medical Billing, U.S. Senator, Washington D.C.
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed