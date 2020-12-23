Clarksville area Pets of the Week for December 23th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of December 16th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Winnie is an adult female terrier mix. She is spayed and her vaccinations are up to date. This adorable girl prefers a home without cats.

Oreo is an adult female domestic short hair with an amazing black and white pattern. She is litter box trained and her vaccinations are current. This beautiful girl would make a wonderful companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Caroline is a 3-year-old, 25-pound spayed female dachshund/pit bull terrier mix. She is house and crate trained, and gets along well with other dogs. She is a very laid-back girl who will happily relax on her bed or next to you. She loves to run and play and her favorite treat is peanut butter. She is a smart girl who learns fast. Caroline does well with adults and with older children.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfin-er.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Frankie is a friendly short-haired ginger and white male cat who was lost or abandoned. He has been fed and sheltered outside by a kind person who surrendered him to Cats Are Us when no owner could be found. Frankie has been neutered is fully vetted.

Find him at PetSmart on weekends or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Bella is a beautiful young spayed female Siamese mix who was living outside on her own and gave birth to six kittens. A good Samaritan rescued the kittens then earned Bella’s trust to bring her into our care. She will need a patient owner to transition her to a fully domesticated kitty. Bella is fully vetted and litter box trained.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Stonewall is a handsome 1-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair with unusual markings and mesmerizing green eyes. He is fully vetted and litter box trained. Stonewall is a friendly boy and would make a great companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Sarge is a 2-year-old, 65-pound neutered male pit bull terrier mix with mesmerizing eyes. He loves to play with other dogs but can be rough. He gets along well with older children. He is very smart and knows how to sit, down, stay, and shake. He will need a home without small animals, including cats. Sarge would do best with someone who will continue his training and provide him guidance on good behavior.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Shaggy is a 3-year-old, 40-pound spayed female pit bull terrier mix with a beautiful brindle coat. She has been at the rescue for over 8 months. Shaggy is the biggest love bug with lots of kisses to give. She is fully vetted, house and crate trained. Shaggy loves people but would like to be the only pet in a home. She is an inside dog and would love a fenced yard to run and play.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Zeke is a handsome young Malinois/shepherd mix. He is people pleasing, and knows most commands. Zeke is a high energy boy. He loves to chase tennis balls and play tug with a rope. He is fully vetted and neutered.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

Related Stories

Sections

Topics