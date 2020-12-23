Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts releases 2020 Clarksville Annual Report

34-page document looks at highlights of FY 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts has released City Government’s first annual report to the citizens of Clarksville.

The document is available for review online at https://online.fliphtml5.com/yarrh/jfzy/. It is also on the homepage of the City’s website, www.cityofclarksville.com, under the Your Government banner.

The review focuses on activity during Fiscal 2020, which is the City’s formal budget year running from July 1st, 2019 to June 30th, 2020.

The document tells the essential story of a year filled with meeting challenges and overcoming adversity while keeping the growing City of Clarksville moving forward. It features detailed information from City Departments presented in a bold graphic style with highlights and plenty of statistics and charts.

“Fiscal 2020 was a dynamic and challenging time, marked by a sudden violent windstorm in October 2019 and a once-in-a-lifetime struggle against the global coronavirus pandemic,” Mayor Pitts said. “Through it all, we have maintained high levels of service and remained fiscally responsible while moving our growing community forward. I am proud of our performance in Fiscal 2020 and humbly present our annual report to our community.”

