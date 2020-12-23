|
Montgomery County Government Offices to Close for the Christmas Holiday
Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will close by noon on Wednesday, December 23rd and all day Thursday, December 24th and December 25th, 2020 in observance of the Christmas holiday.
County Offices will resume services during normal operating hours on Monday, December 28th.
For information on Montgomery County Government, visit mcgtn.org.
