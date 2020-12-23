Three Austin Peay State University classics majors will give papers at Tennessee Undergraduate Research Conference

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) classics majors Olivia Melton, Joseph Beltran and Nora Blake will present papers at the 10th Annual Tennessee Undergraduate Research Conference in Classics.

They will be the 18th, 19th and 20th Austin Peay State University classics majors to give papers at the conference in the last eight years.

The conference is scheduled for February 13th, 2021, at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Presenters will deliver their paper sessions virtually.

Melton is a junior Latin major who will give a paper titled “Factional Ideology in the Speeches of Caesar and Cato in Bellum Catilinae.”

Beltran is a senior Latin and political science double major who will give a paper titled “The Mirrored Road: Catiline and Sallust’s Crimes in Psychological Retrospect.”

Blake is a freshman classics major and creative writing minor and will give a paper titled “Sallust the Sensationalist: The Treatment of Morals and Vice in Bellum Catilinae.”

For more information about studying classics at Austin Peay State University, visit www.apsu.edu/classics.

