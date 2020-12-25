|
Montgomery County 991 Systems is Down
Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County 911 system and the non-emergency number is down due to the AT&T outage caused by the car bombing in Downtown Nashville this morning.
If an emergency response is needed, please call 931.648.5702.
