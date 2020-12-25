Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County 991 Systems is Down

December 25, 2020
 

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County 911 system and the non-emergency number is down due to the AT&T outage caused by the car bombing in Downtown Nashville this morning.

If an emergency response is needed, please call 931.648.5702.

