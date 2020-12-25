Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump’s 2020 Christmas Message

December 25, 2020 | Print This Post
 

The White HouseWashington, D.C. – U.S. President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have released a Christmas message video wishing everyone a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

President Trumps shares a Christmas story in the video.

First Lady Melania Trump thanked teachers, first responders and others who’ve gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump went on to thank all the scientists and manufacturers behind the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines.

He calls those vaccines “a Christmas miracle.”


Sections

Politics

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives