President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump’s 2020 Christmas Message

Washington, D.C. – U.S. President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have released a Christmas message video wishing everyone a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

President Trumps shares a Christmas story in the video.

First Lady Melania Trump thanked teachers, first responders and others who’ve gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump went on to thank all the scientists and manufacturers behind the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines.

He calls those vaccines “a Christmas miracle.”

