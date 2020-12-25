|
President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump’s 2020 Christmas Message
Washington, D.C. – U.S. President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have released a Christmas message video wishing everyone a merry Christmas and a happy new year.
President Trumps shares a Christmas story in the video.
First Lady Melania Trump thanked teachers, first responders and others who’ve gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.
President Trump went on to thank all the scientists and manufacturers behind the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines.
He calls those vaccines “a Christmas miracle.”
