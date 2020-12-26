President-elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden release Christmas message

Wilmington, DE – President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden released a Christmas message on Friday morning December 25th, 2020.

The video calls for viewers to do what they can to support one another during what has been a very difficult year.

“Merry Christmas, happy holidays. Jill and I wish you and your family joy, health, and happiness this season”, Joe Biden said.

“But we know for so many of you in our nation this has been a very difficult year. And we’re reminded in this season of hope our common humanity and what we’re called to do for one another,” stated Biden

“Many families are facing their first Christmas having lost a loved one. And Joe and I know that sorrow. And we know-how, in times of grief, a kind word a mean so much. This is also a season of gratitude. And we’re so thankful for the frontline and essential workers who have put themselves at risk for all of us – and for the scientists and researchers who worked to deliver vaccines that are an incredible scientific breakthrough,” Jill Biden said.

From our family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

