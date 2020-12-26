FBI seeks information on Downtown Nashville Explosion

Nashville, TN – On Christmas morning, December 25th, 2020, at approximately 5:30am CT, a large explosion occurred on 2nd Avenue North near a Downtown Nashville, Tennessee business. The explosion has been linked to a recreational vehicle (RV).

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); the Metro Nashville Police Department; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) are currently looking for information concerning the operator or owner of this RV, which arrived in the area at approximately 1:22am CT.

In particular, individuals are being sought who were in the area of Downtown Nashville around 1:00am CT.

If you have any images, videos, or other information you may have related to the explosion in downtown Nashville, please visit fbi.gov/nashville. If you do not have an attachment but have information to provide, please submit it at tips.fbi.gov or call 1.800.CALL.FBI.

You can also fill out a form on the FBI tips website: https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/7a67ae4eca52788

