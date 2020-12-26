Tennessee Department of Health reports 7,002 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, December 25th, 2020

Friday’s Numbers were delayed due to Christmas Holiday

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 492,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus as of Friday, December 25th, 2020. That is an increase of 7,002 cases from Thursday’s 485,728. There have been 5,652 (+6) confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

O N E H U N D R E D N I N T Y T W O new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Montgomery County. The total is 10,852. Twenty six of the new cases reported today were in the age group of 5-18 year olds. There have been 116 deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.

There have been O N E H U N D R E D F O U R new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Robertson County. The total is 6,192. There have been seventy one deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. F I F T Y T W O new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Cheatham County. The total is 2,694. There have been twenty two deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.

T H I R T Y N I N E new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is 4,424. There have been fifty seven deaths in Dickson County because of the virus.

There have been N I N E new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is 774. There have been twenty one deaths in Houston County due to the virus. There have been N I N E T E E N new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Benton County. The total is 1,142. There have been twenty eight deaths in Benton County due to the virus.

S I X T E E N new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Humphreys County. The total is 1,122. There have been twelve (+1) deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.

There have been T H I R T Y F O U R new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 2,573. There have been forty seven deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.

T H I R T Y new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total is 2,239. There have been thirty four deaths in Henry County due to the virus. There have been T W E N T Y O N E new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is 837. There have been nineteen deaths in Stewart County due to the virus.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 58,463 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 630 cases from Thursday’s 57,833. There have been 538 (+1) deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

Not available.

Case Management Protocol

The Tennessee Department of Health will post updated COVID-19 Coronavirus cases including the county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 Coronavirus testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including Shelby County, Madison County, Davidson County, Knox County, Hamilton County, and Sullivan County.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have a mild respiratory illness with fever, cough, and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

