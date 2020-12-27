AT&T releases message to its Customers

A message to our customers:

Nashville, TN – The explosion that devastated Downtown Nashville in the early hours of Christmas morning did more than knock out communications for many of you. It shook your peace of mind and scarred the community that you call home.

AT&T is a part of that community. We live here. We do business here. And we’re in this with you.

The AT&T building on 2nd Avenue suffered significant damage in the blast. That facility includes connection points for regional internet services as well as local wireless, internet, and video.

In the hours that followed the explosion, our local service remained intact through temporary battery power.

Unfortunately, a combination of the explosion and resulting water and fire damage took out a number of backup power generators intended to provide power to the batteries. That led to service disruptions across parts of Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama. More than 48 hours later, some customers are still experiencing outages. We know it is frustrating and we apologize for the inconvenience. We also thank you for your understanding.

What has made network restoration so difficult is doing it while maintaining the integrity of an active crime scene in cooperation with federal and local law enforcement. Hundreds of employees – our own AT&T employees as well as first responders – have stepped in over the last two days to restore service.

We’ve restored power to multiple floors in the building and deployed over 25 temporary satellite cell towers and 24 additional trailers of disaster recovery equipment across the impacted area.

Given its importance to customers and first responders, we prioritized the restoration of wireless service. As of now, 96% of our wireless network is restored, 60% of our business services are restored, and 86% of our consumer broadband and entertainment services are restored. It is our goal to restore all service late today.

I am proud to work with so many dedicated individuals who left their family holiday celebrations and willingly answered the call to work non-stop over the last few days to restore service under some extremely challenging conditions.

Keeping you connected is always our priority. With this extended outage and the complicated recovery, the right thing is to waive wireless data overages in the impacted area during this time. Impacted customers can receive credits for their service charges as well.

Our buildings have been damaged, but our determination to serve you and our community is undeterred. You have my commitment that we’ll continue to work around the clock until service is restored. And we will continue to prioritize the security of all our facilities that serve customers across the nation.

We will keep you posted on the status of our recovery here on this site.

Jeff McElfresh, CEO of AT&T Communications

