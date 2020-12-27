AT&T releases Second Outage Update on December 27th

Nashville, TN – Progress continues on our restoration efforts today, Monday, December 27th, 2020. More than 75% of mobility sites affected by the explosion on Friday have now been restored and we expect additional improvements as more equipment comes back online.

Mobility service in the Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama areas is now operating normally.

We continue to connect generator power to equipment and refuel generators as needed.

We expect to activate power to at least four additional floors of the building during the day today and are working on the cooling equipment to manage the temperatures in the facility. Teams are assessing equipment on the building’s lower floors for any damage caused by the flooding of the building.

We’ll continue to provide additional updates here as our recovery progresses.

Editor’s Note: Readers and Clarksville Online staff are reporting AT&T DSL internet services coming back online in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area around 2:00pm.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics