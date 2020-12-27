Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,902 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, December 27th, 2020

Nashville, TN – On Sunday, December 27th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 499,276 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 1,902 cases from Saturday’s 497,374. There have been 5,708 (+51) confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

There have been S E V E N T Y new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total is 11,021. Nine of the new cases reported today were in the age group of 5-18 year olds. There have been 118 (+2) deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.

E I G H T E E N new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total is 6,267. There have been seventy three (+2) deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. There have been F O U R T E E N new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total is 2,735. There have been twenty three (+1) deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.

There have been T W E N T Y T W O new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is 4,486. There have been fifty eight (+1) deaths in Dickson County because of the virus.

F I V E new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is 787. There have been twenty one deaths in Houston County due to the virus. There has been one new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Benton County. The total is 1,147. There have been twenty nine (+1) deaths in Benton County due to the virus.

There have been two new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Humphreys County. The total is 1,133. There have been twelve deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.

T H I R T E E N new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 2,600. There have been forty nine (+1) deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.

There have been SEVEN new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Henry County. The total is 2,262. There have been thirty three (-1) deaths in Henry County due to the virus. THREE new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is 848. There have been nineteen deaths in Stewart County due to the virus.

No news cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is 4,070. There have been fifty one deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 59,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 151 cases from Saturday’s 58,897. There have been 541 (+3) deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University, there are now a total of 19,069,926 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 130,475 cases in 48 hours from Saturday’s 18,939,451. There have now been 332,705 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 973 deaths from Saturday’s 331,732.

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

Download (PDF, 508KB)

Case Management Protocol

The Tennessee Department of Health will post updated COVID-19 Coronavirus cases including the county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 Coronavirus testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including Shelby County, Madison County, Davidson County, Knox County, Hamilton County, and Sullivan County.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have a mild respiratory illness with fever, cough, and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

