Clarksville Fire Rescue reports Deceased Woman found in Vehicle pulled from Cumberland River

December 28, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Fire RescueClarksville, TN – A deceased woman found in a vehicle that was pulled from the Cumberland River Sunday afternoon. The car wrecked and enter the water late Tuesday night. Weather conditions and the river’s current didn’t allow divers to enter the water until this morning safely.

The recovery started this morning at 10:00am. Montgomery County EMS, Montgomery County Rescue Squad, Water Dogs Scuba and Safety, Clarksville Fire Rescue, Clarksville Police Department, Montgomery County EMA, Coast Guard Auxillary, and Jones Brothers Towing were involved in the recovery efforts.

MCEMS and Water Dogs Scuba divers located the engine block around 11:30am.

Divers searched the area surrounding that location, and they found the vehicle shortly after. A female driver was the only person found in the car.

Jones Brothers towing was called to assist with extracting the car from the water.

The female’s identity will not be released until the family members are notified. The Clarksville Police Department is investigating the wreck.

Photo Gallery

First responders search for a vehicle that went into the Cumberland River.
First responders search for a vehicle that went into the Cumberland River.
First responders search for a vehicle that went into the Cumberland River.
First responders search for a vehicle that went into the Cumberland River.
First responders search for a vehicle that went into the Cumberland River.
First responders search for a vehicle that went into the Cumberland River.
First responders search for a vehicle that went into the Cumberland River.
First responders search for a vehicle that went into the Cumberland River.
