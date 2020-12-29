|
APSU Men’s Basketball game at Tennessee State moved to 7:00pm Tip-Off
Clarksville, TN – Due to the postponement of the Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 Austin Peay State University women’s basketball contest at Tennessee State, the APSU men’s basketball game scheduled for an 8:00pm tip-off at the Gentry Center against the Tigers has been moved to 7:00pm.
In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance a game will not come to fruition or something else will pop up first.
Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayMBB on Twitter for the latest updates.
