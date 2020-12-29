Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Men’s Basketball game at Tennessee State moved to 7:00pm Tip-Off

December 29, 2020 | Print This Post
 

APSU Men's BasketballClarksville, TN – Due to the postponement of the Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 Austin Peay State University women’s basketball contest at Tennessee State, the APSU men’s basketball game scheduled for an 8:00pm tip-off at the Gentry Center against the Tigers has been moved to 7:00pm.

Ausitn Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU)

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance a game will not come to fruition or something else will pop up first.

Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayMBB on Twitter for the latest updates.


