APSU Men’s Basketball game at Tennessee State moved to 7:00pm Tip-Off

Clarksville, TN – Due to the postponement of the Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 Austin Peay State University women’s basketball contest at Tennessee State, the APSU men’s basketball game scheduled for an 8:00pm tip-off at the Gentry Center against the Tigers has been moved to 7:00pm.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance a game will not come to fruition or something else will pop up first.

Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayMBB on Twitter for the latest updates.

