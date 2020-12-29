|
Tennessee Women’s Basketball program pauses all Team Activities
Knoxville, TN – The Tennessee women’s basketball program has paused all team activities following one positive COVID-19 Coronavirus test result and subsequent contact tracing among its Tier 1 personnel, which consists of coaches, student-athletes, team managers, and support staff.
The positive test was administered as part of Monday’s routine surveillance protocol, with the result returning Tuesday morning.
SEC Statement
