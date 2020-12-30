|
Montgomery County Government releases New Year’s Closure Schedule
Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed on Friday, January 1st, 2021 in observance of the New Year’s holiday.
The Montgomery County Offices will resume services during normal operating hours on Monday, January 4th, 2021.
