Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Government releases New Year’s Closure Schedule

December 30, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed on Friday, January 1st, 2021 in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

The Montgomery County Offices will resume services during normal operating hours on Monday, January 4th, 2021.

Happy New Year

 


Comments

