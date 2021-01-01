President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed delivers

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed has developed safe and effective vaccines 5 times faster than any similar effort in history, and he has already made the vaccines free for all Americans.

Nearly 20 million first doses have been allocated to States for immediate delivery and administration at their direction, and this process is progressing rapidly.

Hundreds of millions of doses have been secured to be delivered over the months to come.

The President has used the Defense Production Act 18 times in connection with Operation Warp Speed and will continue to employ it wherever possible to accelerate vaccine manufacturing and save lives.

While partisan critics offer nothing but empty rhetoric to frighten Americans for political ends, President Trump delivers results. Our country’s brightest days are ahead thanks to President Trump’s relentless pursuit of safety and prosperity for all.

