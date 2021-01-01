|
Downtown Commons receives Honor Award for Design
Montgomery County, TN – The Downtown Commons, designed by Lyle Cook Martin Architects & Franklin Associates Architects, recently received an AIA Middle Tennessee, Chapter of the American Institute of Architects Honor Award for the design of the Commons.
“The jury admired the initiative to create a public space with meaningful input from the community. The successful grass-roots effort combined with nicely scaled, functional buildings fosters civic life, and serves people over icons.”
Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett said, “It doesn’t surprise me that the Downtown Commons was honored with another award. From the beginning I knew this park was a winner not only in the design world but also for our community.”
The Downtown Commons has provided the Clarksville community a place to gather and reconnect with friends and family since November 2017. Click here to learn more about the award information.
To stay up-to-date with the Downtown Commons please visit the Facebook page at Downtown Commons and the Instagram page @downtowncommonstn
If you have any questions please reach out to Elizabeth Quinton at or 931.245.3366.
