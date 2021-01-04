Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Kirkwood Road Water Outage

January 4, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – On Monday, January 4th, 2021, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department is repairing a water main leak on Kirkwood Road causing low water pressure and a water outage on Kirkwood Road from Rossview Road to Buck Road.

Water Outage

Low water is also affecting Rossview Road near the Kirkwood Road intersection and the Wellington Fields subdivision including the following roads.

Roads Affected

  • Kirkwood Road
  • Hayward Fields Drive
  • Upland Terrace
  • Fallon Drive
  • Josie Lane
  • Corbin Drive
  • Land Way
  • High Plains Drive
  • Fieldview Way
  • Shield Drive
  • Oasis Drive
  • Low Plains Lane

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 7:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com


Topics

