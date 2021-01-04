|
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Section of Brentwood Circle Closed
Clarksville, TN – On Monday, January 4th, 2021, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department had to close a section of Brentwood Circle from 520 Brentwood Circle to Kingston Drive for road repair.
Residents of 520, 521 and 523 Brentwood Circle will have access to their homes.
Kingston Drive traffic will be redirected to the west end of Brentwood Circle during the work.
The repair is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 4:30pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
