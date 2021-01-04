Clarksville Municipal Court Judge Charles W. Smith takes Oath of Office

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Municipal Court Judge Charles W. Smith took the oath of office via online conference Monday afternoon, January 4th, 2021.

Judge Smith was unopposed for re-election in the November 3rd City Election and will serve for a sixth consecutive term.

Municipal Court has jurisdiction in cases involving violations of city ordinances, such as traffic violations, building and codes violations, and other city ordinance offenses.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts was at City Hall to administer the oath of office to Judge Smith, who connected to the ceremony from his office via computer.

The remote event was allowed under emergency orders issued by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to help local governments conduct business while promoting social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

“Thank you, Judge Smith, for your long and dedicated service to Clarksville,” Mayor Pitts said. “We really appreciate you and enjoy working with you.”

Municipal Court Clerk Ernie Griffith, who keeps records for the court and accepts payments of fines and costs, was on hand to witness the swearing in.

“Judge Smith is a pleasure to work with, and he cares about customer service, maximum access to the court and promoting public confidence in the court system,” Griffith said. “Clarksville is lucky and fortunate to have him as City Judge.”

Swearing in of seven new Clarksville City Council members is scheduled for 4:00pm Tuesday, January 5th in the Council Chambers. Mayor Pitts has given the members the option of taking their oaths in person or via online conference.

