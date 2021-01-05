APSU Men’s Basketball game Thursday at SIU Edwardsville, Postponed

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team’s contest scheduled for 1:00pm, Thursday, January 7th, 2020 at SIU Edwardsville has been postponed.

The game was postponed in accordance with the Ohio Valley Conference’s COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date, and the women’s basketball game between the Govs and Cougars has now been moved up to 1:00pm.

The Governors will now turn their attention to Saturday’s contest at Eastern Illinois, slated for a 4:00pm tip-off as the second half of a doubleheader against the Panthers.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance a game will not come to fruition or something else will pop up first. Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayMBB on Twitter for the latest updates.

