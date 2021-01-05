Roxy Regional Theatre January Book Readings by Ryan Bowie

|
Clarksville, TN – Happy New Year!! The Roxy Regional Theatre hopes your holidays were filled with joy, and 2021 brings better and brighter days to everyone!
While we continue to take a brief hiatus from films and performances, due to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s executive orders limiting gatherings, the Roxy Regional Theatre is offering a fun (and free) way to experience the literary arts and unwind in the evenings with your family.
Join Roxy Regional Theatre Executive Director Ryan Bowie on Wednesdays and Saturdays in January at 5:00pm LIVE on the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Facebook page as he reads aloud some of your favorite children’s stories (and some that will become your favorites).
This month brings selections from bestselling author Brad Meltzer and award-winning illustrator Chris Eliopoulos’ picture book biography series that helps kids build character, kindness and compassion, one real hero at a time.
Book Readings Dates
While these readings are FREE to watch, donations to the Roxy Regional Theatre are appreciated and can be made via our Giving Matters page at https://bit.ly/2HXepgw.
About the Roxy Regional Theatre
The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.
For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org
