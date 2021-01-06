Tennessee Governor Bill Lee releases New COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Tool

Nashville, TN – Today, January 5th, 2021. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a new digital tool to help inform Tennesseans when they will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine.

“In addition to creating a strong infrastructure for distribution, we’re currently one of the top states in the nation for total doses administered, vaccinating more than 150,000 Tennesseans in just two weeks,” said Governor Lee. “This tool is yet another step we’re taking to provide Tennesseans with critical information as our vaccine supply increases and more phases become eligible.”

The eligibility tool allows users to opt-in to receive updates and notifications about their vaccine phase and provides risk-based and age-based phase information at the county level.

Vaccine phases and the current estimated vaccine timeline can be found here.

The eligibility tool and COVID-19 Coronavirus information can be accessed at https://covid19.tn.gov/.

