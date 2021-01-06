Clarksville area Pets of the Week for January 6th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 6th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Admiral is an adult male coonhound. He is neutered and his vaccinations are current. This handsome boy is eagerly waiting for his new home.

Pepsi is an adult female domestic short hair with beautiful green eyes. She is spayed, litter box trained and her vaccinations are current. Pepsi prefers a home without children.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Treble is a 13-year-old, 37-pound spayed female border collie/cattle dog mix. She is house trained and loves to play with other dogs and cats. Treble and her brother Coda are very good friends and would like to be adopted together. They are both very sweet and laid back but unfortunately their owner can no longer care for them.

Find them through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfin-er.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Dahlia is a beautiful 11-month-old longhaired black female cat. She is a very loving and sweet little girl. She had a litter of kittens as a teenage mother and they all have been adopted. Now it is her turn for a home of her own. Dahlia is spayed, vetted, and litter trained.

Find her at PetSmart on weekends or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Harley is a gorgeous adult spayed female domestic medium hair who was found as a stray. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. She is a very loving and affectionate cat. Unfortunately, Harley tested positive for feline leukemia and will need a home as an only cat or with another Felv positive cat.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shemp is a 5-year-old neutered male American Staffordshire terrier who graduated from socialization and obedience training. He is fully vetted, house trained, and knows several basic commands. Shemp is energetic and loves to play. This handsome boy loves people and would make an excellent companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Murphey is a beautiful 4-year-old, 50-pound neutered male cattle dog mix. He has done well in his foster home with children, and does best with dogs that are not assertive as an alpha. He has been around cats and did well after slow introduction. Murphey loves to play fetch and curl up on the couch.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Bruno is a 2 1/2-year-old, 10-pound neutered male Shih Tzu. He is a sweet little character. He gets along well with other dogs and absolutely loves his humans. He will most likely do well with cats. Bruno is doing great with his house training.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Josie is a 1-2-year-old medium size female hound mix. She is house trained and is a huge love bug. Josie has a very sweet demeanor. This beautiful girl likes to jump and would do best in a home without small children.

Find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

