Austin Peay State University experts statements about January 6th insurrection at U.S. Capitol
Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, January 6th, 2021, as both houses of the U.S. Congress, met to count the electoral votes, angry rioters assaulted the U.S. Capitol.
The event, which left four people dead and a nation was shaken, only briefly delayed the counting of votes.
Experts:
Dr. Minoa Uffelman, Austin Peay State University professor of history. Dr. Uffelman’s research focuses on U.S. and Southern history, and she received the University’s 2020 Distinguished Professor Award.
Dr. Kevin M. Baron, Austin Peay State University assistant professor of political science. Dr. Baron’s research focuses on the American presidency, congress, political power, and institutional reforms.
Dr. Uffelman’s statement on the January 6th events
“A widely circulated photo of a Confederate flag in the capitol is astonishing. During the Civil War, the U.S. successfully defended the Capital against the Confederacy. The irony, probably lost on the insurrectionists, was that he stood in front of a portrait of Charles Sumner who was beaten almost to death on the floor of Congress because he wanted to end slavery. The violent incident contributed to the drumbeat toward war.”
“What happened on January 6th was not a surprise. Far-right media forums have been planning this violence for weeks. They wanted a Civil War-type overthrow of the government. The Confederate flag perfectly symbolizes their goal. Trump invited them to D.C. They came and they acted.”
Dr. Baron’s statement on the January 6th events
“It must be noted that law enforcement has become far more accepting of right-wing protest and rioting than from any other group. The response in Washington, D.C. to peaceful protestors this summer marching for racial justice who were met with rubber bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades is stark to yesterday’s actions in seeing Capitol Police removing barriers to allow rioters into the Capitol building, along with some posing for pictures with them. It is a shameful display of the racialized nature of our justice system, where some are afforded the full rights of citizenship while others are expected to obey.”
“There is no easy path to democratic health, and yesterday’s events were merely the culmination of decades of hyperbolic rhetoric, lies, propaganda, and falsehoods that have permeated our political discourse. The time has come for the citizens of the country to once again determine what we, as a society choose to honor and value. Will it be democracy and a just society built upon the ideals the writers of the Constitution espoused but failed to achieve, or will it be to continue the descent into polarization and authoritarianism. Democracy is fragile and we have seen how easily it can break.”
Contact: Dr. Uffelman's email is — Dr. Baron's email is
TopicsAPSU, Austin Peay State University, Charlottesville VA, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Congress, Donald J. Trump, Minoa Uffelman, Riots, U.S. President, Washington D.C.
