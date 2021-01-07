Austin Peay State University Football adds Shane Tucker as Tight Ends Coach

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head football coach Scotty Walden continued to fill his coaching staff in the New Year, adding Middle Tennessee alumnus Shane Tucker as tight ends coach.

Tucker recently completed the 2020 season as an offensive graduate assistant at Middle Tennessee, working with inside wide receivers.

That followed a stint as an assistant coach at Dodge City Community College (Kan.) during the 2019 season.

Following his graduation, he stayed on with Middle Tennessee in the program’s strength and conditioning program in 2018 after taking part in the Buffalo Bills camp that summer.

“I am excited to add Shane to our staff,” said Walden. “He was a phenomenal player at Memphis University School and a great player at MTSU. Shane is a high-energy, high-character coach that is going to be a relentless recruiter and a great role model for our players.”

“I am blessed and thankful for the opportunity to work with Scotty and the impressive staff he has put together,” said Tucker. “I’m looking forward to working with the impressive athletes in this program to help them win championships on and off the field.”

Tucker began his coaching career at DCCC as wide receivers coach in 2019. While there, he worked with DaQuan Bailey, who was a Second Team NJCAA All-American and the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference’s co-Offensive Player of the Year.

Tucker, a Memphis native, began his career at Middle Tennessee as running back before transitioning to receiver and kick returner. He saw action in 39 games and finished his career with 1,162 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns as well as 67 receptions for 869 yards and seven touchdowns. Tucker amassed 2,238 all-purpose yards during his Blue Raiders career.

As a senior in 2017, Tucker served as a permanent team captain for MTSU after missing the 2016 season due to injury. He was an honorable mention all-conference pick in 2014 after posting 837 all-purpose yards and was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List prior to the 2015 season.

Tucker also played on Blue Raiders teams that participated in the 2015 Bahamas Bowl, the 2016 Hawaii Bowl, and the 2017 Camellia Bowl, with MTSU winning the latter event.

