Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office raises money for charities during No Shave November, December
Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) raised $13,850.00 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and four local charities with No Shave in November and December.
Deputies were able to participate by making a $40.00 donation to St. Jude in November and a $40.00 donation to a local charity in December.
In November deputies raised $9,420 for St. Jude. In December deputies raised $1,180 each for Soldier and Families Embraced (S.A.F.E) and FuelKids; $1,060 for Urban Ministries Safe House; and $1,010 for Manna Café Ministries.
St. Jude was unable to attend the check presentation due to COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions.
Their check, a normal-sized one, was mailed to them.
