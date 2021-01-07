Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office raises money for charities during No Shave November, December

January 7, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) raised $13,850.00 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and four local charities with No Shave in November and December.

Deputies were able to participate by making a $40.00 donation to St. Jude in November and a $40.00 donation to a local charity in December.

In November deputies raised $9,420 for St. Jude. In December deputies raised $1,180 each for Soldier and Families Embraced (S.A.F.E) and FuelKids; $1,060 for Urban Ministries Safe House; and $1,010 for Manna Café Ministries.

Manna Cafe Ministries founder Kenny York accepts check from Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson.

St. Jude was unable to attend the check presentation due to COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions.

Their check, a normal-sized one, was mailed to them.

