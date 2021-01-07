Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Snow expected tonight across Clarksville-Montgomery County

January 7, 2021 | Print This Post
 

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service reports that snowfall accumulations of around an inch are expected across Clarksville-Montgomery and the south, with one to three inches across the Cumberland Plateau.

Three-inch amounts are likely largely at higher elevations.

Please exercise caution while driving on area roadways through early Friday. Some roads may become slick.

Light snow expected across Clarksville-Montgomery County night.

Friday through Wednesday

Total snowfall accumulation amounts for elevations around and greater than one thousand feet across Cumberland Plateau Region will range from one to two inches, with isolated locations up to 3 inches, before snowfall ends by noontime on Friday. Please exercise caution while traveling on area roadways.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      January 2021
      S M T W T F S
       12
      3456789
      10111213141516
      17181920212223
      24252627282930
      31  